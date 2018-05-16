Wednesday, the internet is going crazy over the trending Laurel or Yanny debate.

It is very similar to the 2015 “the dress” debate where many people were torn between whether a particular dress was blue and black or white and gold.

White and gold? Or blue and black? Dress sets the Internet ablaze with color debate http://t.co/SxzqQ7tIa9 pic.twitter.com/tDiPrC3n96 — KCEN News (@KCENNews) February 27, 2015

Now in the latest internet trend, many are debating on whether an audio recording of a computer-generated voice is saying “Laurel” or “Yanny.”

Some hear “Laurel” in a deep male voice, and others say they hear “Yanny” in a higher pitch.

What do you hear?

The post The #laureloryanny debate, what do you hear? appeared first on 850 WFTL.