The #laureloryanny debate, what do you hear?
By 850 WFTL
|
May 16, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Wednesday, the internet is going crazy over the trending Laurel or Yanny debate.

It is very similar to the 2015 “the dress” debate where many people were torn between whether a particular dress was blue and black or white and gold.

Now in the latest internet trend, many are debating on whether an audio recording of a computer-generated voice is saying “Laurel” or “Yanny.”

Some hear “Laurel” in a deep male voice, and others say they hear “Yanny” in a higher pitch.

What do you hear?

 

 

