The most popular dish in the country according to Yelp is…

Yelp has launched a new feature to tell you the most popular dish at a restaurant. It’s based on what users have written about and liked the most.

Using their technology, Yelp has kicked off the new feature by announcing the most popular dishes in America based on reviews.

Number 1 is the New England Clam Chowder at Pike Place Chowder in Seattle, Washington.

The number 2 most popular dish is the Pork Buns at Ippudo East Village in New York. Next up is the Maine Lobster Roll at Neptune Oyster in Boston, the Tea Leaf Salad at Burma Superstar in San Francisco and rounding out the top 5 is the Wood Oven Roasted Pig Face at Girl and the Goat in Chicago.

Do you write reviews on Yelp? What was your best review and your worst one?