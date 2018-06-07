The New Bad Habit of Hurricanes, They Slowed Down

If hurricanes seem like they have been more damaging in recent years, that’s because they are. The reason? They’re moving more slowly and dumping more rain, according to a new study.

The journal Nature reports that in the past 70 years, tropical cyclones around the world have slowed down 10 percent, and in some regions of the world, the change has been even more significant.

The slower storms move, particularly over warmer waters, the more punch they will pack when they eventually make landfall.

And the longer they hang out after making landfall, the more damaging they will become by dumping record-setting rainfall just like Hurricane Harvey did in Houston.

