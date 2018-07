In case you missed this…..2-cops in Boston went viral on the Fourth by doing a Carpool Karaoke where they sang “God Bless America” in their patrol car. Their names are Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty, and they’ve both sung the national anthem at different events for the Boston Police Department. They also sing in their own bands. And they’re so good that Brad Paisley has invited them to sing at his show in Boston next month.