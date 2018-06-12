The News You Need To Know A Minute 6/12/18

President Trump is optimistic that a joint declaration with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will lead to denuclearization. After his historic summit with Kim in Singapore, Trump said existing sanctions will remain in effect.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the hostage situation involving four young children had a very sad and tragic ending. Mina announced late last night that Gary Lindsey Junior shot and killed the children, ranging in age from one to eleven, before taking his own life during a 20 hour standoff with the SWAT team

Across the country, many are remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting massacre two years ago today through a national die-in that includes an event here in West Palm Beach.

Sunday is Father’s Day and the Florida Retail Federation says we’ll be spending a lot of money on dear old dad. Spokesman James Miller says they’re predicting a near record high of more than 15-billion dollars, which breaks down to about 133 dollars per person.

