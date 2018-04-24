The News You Need To Know In A Minute 4/24/18

America’s 41st President George H.W. Bush is in the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital. He is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood. A statement from his spokesman says the 93-year-old Bush is responding to treatment.

At least ten people are dead after a man in a rental van ran down people in Toronto. More than a dozen others were hurt in the attack on one of the busiest streets in Canada yesterday afternoon. Police arrested the 25-year-old suspected driver.

What she thought was Cheetos is responsible for sending a Hollywood eighth grader to the hospital. The 14-year-old Broward County girl now knows that what she ate was really an edible marijuana called Weedo.

Police have identified a person of interest 48 year old Heather Ryan of Palm Beach Gardens, in the theft of a blind diabetic dog from a Petco store in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say she may have stolen the Maltese Yorkie mix from Petco Saturday night. Teddy was returned to his owner this morning at 5:00. He is wobbly, and was taken to the vet.

Closing arguments are set to begin today in Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges. If 80 year old Cosby is found guilty he could be sent to prison for as long as 30 years.

