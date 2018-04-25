The News You Need To Know In A Minute 4/25/18

An arrest in Boca Raton is sending shockwaves through city hall. Mayor Susan Haynie was booked into jail yesterday for charges that include official misconduct. She’s accused of using her position to help a developer, but her lawyer says Haynie is innocent

The murder of a Pompano Beach woman appears to be solved. Broward County deputies announced yesterday that Patrick Palmer was arrested for killing his wife last week. BSO says Palmer shot his wife twice in the back of the head he is charged with first degree murder.

Jury deliberations are due to begin today in Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault… after Prosecutors finish their closing arguments.

The president’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is fighting to be confirmed. Dr. Ronny Jackson is facing allegations of professional misconduct during his time as White House doctor…and is accused of drinking on the job and improperly handing out medications.

President Trump’s first state dinner is to honor the U.S. relationship with France was held at the White House last night, Trump raised a glass to French President Emmanuel Macron pointing out the common history between the U.S. and France goes back to the Revolutionary War.

The Heat’s season has come to an end. The 76ers used an emphatic 104-91 win in Game Five of their first-round series.

