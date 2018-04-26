The News You Need To Know In A Minute 4/26/18

An ex-cop is accused of being a notorious Golden State Killer. The Golden State Killer is suspected of twelve murders, 45 rapes and more than a hundred burglaries across California in the 1970s and 80s. DNA evidence led to Tuesday’s arrest of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo of Sacramento. Ironically the arrest came on National DNA Day.

A manhunt is underway for a cop killer in the state of Maine.

And President Trump’s visits to Palm Beach County are costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime for law enforcement. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports the President’s stays at his Mar-a-Lago estate has cost the agency more than $3.25 million paying deputies overtime.

Walt Disney World is on a hiring spree, looking to employ 3,500 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs such as housekeepers, bus drivers, lifeguards and culinary chefs.

And a St. Lucie County cancer support group is heartbroken after health department officials told them there is not a cancer cluster in their area.

