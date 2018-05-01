Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing Iran of lying and of violating terms of the nuclear accord it signed in 2015.

The New York Times reports there are dozens of questions that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to ask President Trump if he agrees to be interviewed for the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Possible sites for President Trump’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are still being looked at. including the DMZ.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson the school resource officer on duty at the time of the shooting.

Oreo is rolling out some new, exotic flavors. The three new limited-edition flavors are cherry cola, kettle corn and pina colada.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/1/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.