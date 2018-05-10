Three U.S. citizens detained by North Korea are back on American soil. They landed overnight at Andrews Air Force Base where President Trump was on hand to greet the men and offered his thanks to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their release. Trump is set to meet with the North Korean leader in a month possibly in Singapore.

Residents are asked to avoid contact with wild animals in the area of Breakers West on Palm Beach now that a worker at Breakers West tested positive for rabies after a raccoon bite.

Search efforts in Orlando for a teenager who may have been attacked by a gator are continuing the lake in this morning .

The adult passerby who is a parent of a student was shot yesterday outside Pleasant City Elementary School in West Palm Beach as students were being dismissed. No students were injured and the shooter is still on the run.

The one-time White House intern who had an affair with former President Bill Clinton says she was dis-invited from an event after Clinton accepted an invitation to introduce Parkland student Emma Gonzalez, who spoke at the event.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/10/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.