The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/11/18

The younger brother of the confessed Stoneman Douglas shooter, 18 yr old Zachary Cruz, wants the terms of his probation modified so he can move out of state to get a fresh start.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fiery crash and fire involving a Tesla electric car that claimed the lives of two teenagers in Fort Lauderdale.

Electric car crashes pose a unique risk for first responders due to high voltage wires that could electrocute them when they use the jaws of life.

President Trump is cheering on Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections. Holding a rally in Indiana last night, Trump railed against Democrats. Trump said his administration is “rockin’,” adding that the economy is booming and optimism is running high across the U.S. He also talked about his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A team is reviewing data after SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket aborted its launch about a minute before liftoff.

The oldest living American is dead. Delphine Gibson of Pennsylvania died Wednesday at the age of 114.

And Mother’s Day is Sunday…happy Mother’s day to all you mom’s out there…

