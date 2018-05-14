The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/14/18

A tornado warning has expired for Palm Beach County, but expect heavy rain throughout the day. Deep tropical moisture will roll across Florida bringing heavy rounds of rain through the upcoming week. Rainfall totals between now and next Friday could top 4-6″ in most areas.

US officials in Jerusalem are on hand for today’s opening of the US Embassy.

Zachary Cruz, the brother of the Parkland shooter, is now on his way to Virginia for a fresh start. A judge ruled on Friday to allow Zachary Cruz to leave Florida and serve out his probation for trespassing on the MSD campus in Virginia.

An unusual prom season controversy in Miami. There’s outrage over a caged tiger being among the live animals on display at a Saturday night prom for high school students. The prom theme, “Welcome to the Jungle.”

More evacuations on Hawaii’s Big Island due to new volcanic fissure discovered Sunday at the Kilauea volcano.

