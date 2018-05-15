The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/15/18

The weather is expected to go down hill later this afternoon after a couple of EF-0 tornadoes hit Indiantown and the Acreage yesterday according to the national weather service.

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that’s been producing showers and thunderstorms across much of Florida…expect nasty weather at least through tomorrow.

It’s primary day in four states today. Voters head to the polls in Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho and Nebraska and will select candidates for November’s general elections.

First Lady Melania Trump is recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery to treat a “benign kidney condition.” The First Lady will likely remain at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center through the end of the week.

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a federal ban on sports betting, giving states a clear path to legalizing it. Florida has not yet laid the ground work for legalized sports betting in the state but 20 others have.

