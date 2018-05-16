Scot Peterson, the school resource officer who did not enter Stoneman Douglas high school during February’s deadly mass shooting is receiving a state pension of more than $8700 a month.

North Korea says it may pull out of the Trump summit if the U.S. insists it gives up its nuclear program. North Korea’s foreign affairs vice minister reportedly says they will reconsider the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un if the U.S. demands unilateral denuclearization.

Some workers at a Cheesecake Factory in Miami are being suspended for verbally abusing a man wearing a “Make a America Great Again” hat.

Trump’s nominee for CIA director the first woman to lead the spy agency will be one step closer to confirmation today. The Intelligence Committee will vote on approving Gina Haspel and is expected to recommend her confirmation to the full Senate.

The Royal Wedding just days away – Prince Harry set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday – and now we’re learning Meghan’s father will not be attending..her mother may walk her down the aisle.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/16/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.