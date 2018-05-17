The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/17/18

President Trump who will meet with the secretary general of NATO this afternoon regarding North Korea. The two are expected to talk about North Korea’s threat to pull out of the upcoming summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un on June 12th.

Three men in Florida being sentenced for providing material support to ISIS.

People in Port St. Lucie are on edge after the second of two armed home invasions in the matter of weeks happened yesterday morning.

A woman is dead after being struck by lightning while working in a Parkland field in South Florida. Two other people working nearby were also injured.

And You’re fired…The Cheesecake Factory says two employees who harassed an African American man for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat are no longer employed by the Miami restaurant.

