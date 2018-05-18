The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/18/18

A police involved shooting this morning injures a man who was allegedly wielding a gun in the lobby of the Trump National Golf Course in Doral.

Police from Miami-Dade Police Department and Doral Police both fired weapons at a suspect who draped a U.S. flag over the lobby counter and was allegedly shouting about President Trump and shooting a handgun in the hotel lobby.

A school official is defending an officer who used a Taser on a teenage girl during a fight in Margate.

The student was one of six arrested during the fight yesterday at Margate’s Ascend Academy Charter High School. Students who witnessed the Tasing say it wasn’t necessary, but an administrator says the girl refused to comply with several instructions to calm down.

The Senate has confirmed Gina Haspel as the the first woman to run the CIA despite her past practice of enhanced interrogation.

The countdown in on for tomorrow’s royal wedding with last minute preparations underway for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to exchange vows. Mother of the bride sits down with Queen Elizabeth today for their first meeting

