The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/2/18

The brother of the MSD shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was arrested again last night for violating his probation. 18-year-old Zachary Cruz was originally arrested last month for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School. He violated his probation when he was caught last week by PBSO deputies driving without a valid license in the parking lot of Palm Vista High School even though he was ordered to stay at least a mile away from the school, as well as all other schools unless he was enrolled.

High school students who support the Second Amendment are staging a walkout today. The event comes about a month after students across the country staged a walkout against gun violence in response to the deadly mass shooting at MSD high school in Parkland.

Boynton Beach will soon allow dogs on the beach. The city commission voted last night to allow dogs at Oceanfront Park on a limited basis. Last night’s vote defies a recommendation by Parks and Rec to not allow dogs on the beach. Woof

A man threatening to kill the Martin County Sheriff is now in custody. Investigators say 40-year-old Thomas Lazarro made a series of bazaar calls to the Stuart Police and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, threatening to kill Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. BSO deputies tracked him down and had him baker acted. Lazarro is being held without bond.

A Facebook dating service could soon help people find that special someone.

