The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/23/18

Lots of flooding and standing water breeding mosquitoes following all the rain we have had. More on the way into your Memorial Day weekend.

The suspect in a shooting and barricade situation in Panama City is dead.

Bay County Sheriff says police found the 49-year-old suspect dead inside an apartment in Panama City after he exchanged gunfire with officers last night.

President Trump held his forum after the Parkland mass shooting three months ago…and now the House is holding it’s open session on school gun violence today. Some of the Parkland survivors will be testifying today.

The parents of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin say The Weinstein Company owes them $150,000 for optioning the rights to their book in order to make a yet unaired television series based on their son’s life. The company was forced into bankruptcy by the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.

The number of manatee deaths is up across the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says more than 340 manatees have died this year so far, which is well above last year.

Ariana Grande is paying tribute to the victims of last year’s Manchester bombing. The incident happened one year ago yesterday

