The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/24/18

The National Hurricane Center there is a 70 percent chance that a system in the Caribbean Sea will become a tropical depression as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

And, whether or not it becomes a depression expect locally heavy rainfall is likely over Florida and the northern Gulf Coast during the weekend.

A man is facing charges for trying to kidnap children at an elementary school in Broward County.

An out-of-her mind Delray Beach mother is getting mental health treatment after police say she took her two kids out on a second story ledge while she was high on drugs.

Richie Incognito, former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, was also Baker Acted after an incident at Lifetime Athletic gym in Boca Raton.

According to TMZ he threw a tennis ball and a dumbell at another man working out.

Be careful about what you say around Alexa… Amazon is apologizing to a Seattle woman after her Alexa device recorded a private conversation and sent it to someone on her family’s contact list.

