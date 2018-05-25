The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/25/18

It’s just what the people of Puerto Rico, South Florida and the Texas Gulf Coast did not want to hear. Storm specialists are predicting another busy Atlantic hurricane season: We will have a hurricane preparedness panel on June 8th at 11:00 am

The National Hurricane Center says there’s an 90 percent chance a system in the Caribbean Sea will become a tropical depression and the first named tropical storm, Alberto, of the year as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

A police chase coming to a screeching halt in Riviera Beach last night around 7. Witnesses say a “high-speed chase” with West Palm Beach police and Riviera Beach police following a pickup truck ended iwith that pickup crashing into a mailbox in front of a home. The driver jumped out and despite a K-9 search is still on the run.

MSD High School mass shooting survivor David Hogg plans to stage die-in protests at two Publix supermarkets in Parkland today at 4:00 because the supermarket chain donated to the gubernatorial campaign of Adam Putnam who is an NRA supporter.

Despite President Trump pulling out of the Singapore summit yesterday, North Korea says it is still willing to sit down for talks with the U-S `at any time.’

The Rockets honored the victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at last night’s NBA playoff game against the Golden State Warriors in Houston. The Rockets won the game and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven West Finals.

