The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/29/18

The National Hurricane Center says Alberto is now a subtropical depression over Alabama. But Florida can expect more rain and rip currents in the wake of Alberto.

A massive fire tore though a seniors’ condominium complex in Stuart Florida Monday night destroying 10 units and injuring two people. Fire officials say the fire started after a resident dropped a lit cigarette.

A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won’t face criminal charges because investigators say the killings weren’t cruel or inhumane.

A man held in a Venezuelan prison for nearly two years is finally back home in Utah…he had been arrested on charges of possessing assault weapons.

The same two teams are meeting in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive year for the first time in NBA history. The Warriors will face LeBron James and the Cavs again…Game One Thursday night.

