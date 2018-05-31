The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/31/18

Florida Prosecutors released cell phone video showing suspected high school shooter Nikolas Cruz bragging about his plans for the MSD shooting

BSO says a man who committed suicide accidentally killed his roommate and dog in Tamarac.

Former Riviera Beach CRA Director Tony Brown is fighting for his life this morning after his wife allegedly shot him in the head in a fight over a Google search.

An 8 month old girl girl is dead after she was attacked by a dog in Broward County.

Talk about the ultimate in fake news…A Russian journalist who faked his own death surprised everyone when he appeared at a news conference yesterday in Ukraine.

The American Cancer Society wants people to start screening for colon cancer at an earlier age.

