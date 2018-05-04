The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/4/18

SunFest continues tonight on the downtown WPB waterfront. Some wet weather could put a damper on things this weekend.

The brother of the Parkland shooter was back in court and out of jail. Zachary Cruz faced a judge in Broward County yesterday after he admitted to driving without a license earlier this week, a violation of his probation. Cruz’s lawyers are now suing several county officials, saying they tortured him during his short time behind bars because of his brother’s crimes.

Helpful neighbors in Belle Glade saved a one-month-old baby from being thrown into a dumpster and suffering more physical abuse

President Trump is scheduled to address the NRA’s annual convention in Dallas today.

Red light cameras are legal in the Sunshine State per a Florida Supreme Court ruling. As of today, Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County is the only Florida city using the cameras.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting after several small earthquakes, sending lava near homes and prompting mandatory evacuations. About 17-hundred people have been evacuated.

