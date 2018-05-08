The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/8/18

After saying for more than a month that Nikolas Cruz was not part of the PROMISE program, Superintendent Robert Runcie said last night that Cruz was, in fact, in the program.

George Zimmerman, the man who killed Trayvon Martin in Florida is accused of threatening and harassing a private investigator working on a documentary on the 2012 shooting.

The world is waiting for President Trump to announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal today at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Trump has long been critical of the deal signed in 2015.

Children will be a key focus of Melania Trump’s time as First Lady. She cited bullying and drug addiction and outlined a new campaign called “Be Best.”

The University of Florida is apologizing for the aggressive behavior of an usher at one of the schools commencement ceremonies. Saturday several African American students who were dancing across the stage as they celebrated getting their diplomas were yanked off stage. Video of the aggression went viral.

Threats from eruptions of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano are growing. Emergency officials say earthquakes are rocking the southeast tip of the Big Island at the rate of one an hour. They also warn people that toxic gases spewing from fissures, or cracks in the ground, can be deadly.

