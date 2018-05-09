The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/9/18

President Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at the White House yesterday, Trump said the Iranian regime is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

North Korea will reportedly release three Americans prisoners. The release is expected to happen while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in North Korea to finalize plans for the summit with President Trump.

Boynton Beach police say a group of 20 to 25 teenagers surrounded and attacked 38-year-old man with cerebral palsy to steal 40 dollars….no arrests have been made.

Two teenagers are dead after a fiery crash of a Tesla in Fort Lauderdale that appears to involve speed.

After a two day hearing, a Palm Beach County judge will issue a ruling on the defense motion to dismiss charges against a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer charged in the death of Corey Jones within 30 days.

The State Attorney’s Office in Miami has filed criminal charges against a city of Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa caught on camera kicking handcuffed and Tased suspect on the ground.

