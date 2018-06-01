The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/1/18

St. Lucie County has given a grieving family one dollar for funeral expenses after a fatal deputy shooting

Two Hallandale Beach police officers have been suspended after they were seen hitting a suspect believed to be mentally challenged in a video posted to social media. The officers were not wearing body cameras. A witness recorded the beating and posted it to Twitter.

A drama teacher from Parkland Florida will get a Tony Award

Two sponsors are pulling their ads from Samantha Bee’s TV show after she called Ivanka Trump the C-word on TBS.

LeBron James lit it up last night with a career high finals 51 points, but “King James” still came up short when the Cavs lost to the Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals.

