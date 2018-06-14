The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/14/18

The officer critically wounded in gunfire that began a deadly hostage standoff in Orlando will have a long recovery. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head and said he remains in a coma and in critical condition. Also, the medical examiner confirms that the bullets that killed four children held hostage in Orlando earlier this week were fired by the suspect.

ESPN announced that the ESPYs will be breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Stoneman Douglas High School.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with U.S. allies in Asia following President Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Today is President Trump’s 72nd birthday and he has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kid Rock is apologizing to his fans and Michigan residents for teasing a possible U.S. Senate run last year.

Rock said it was “fun and games” initially, and was surprised when polls showed him having a shot in the race.

