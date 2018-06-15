The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/15/18

Six people are hospitalized after a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach. Officials say two people were thrown more than 30 feet when a car flew off the tracks at a boardwalk park. First responders rescued ten people from the derailment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale are ranked number one and two as the worst cities for new cases of HIV according to the CDC while there are no Palm Beach County cities on the list health experts say…get tested.

Former F-B-I Director James Comey is facing backlash after a Department of Justice Inspector General’s report Thursday accused him of insubordination and judgment errors.

Kellogg’s is voluntarily recalling Honey Smacks cereal due to a possible link to a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

Sunday is Father’s Day…happy father’s day to all you dad’s out there we appreciate all you do.

