The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/20/18

President Trump wants Congress to hurry up and send him an immigration bill. Trump told House Republicans yesterday evening he would support either of the two immigration bills up for consideration this week. Trump reportedly also demanded a bill that allows families detained at the border to stay together.

Congressman Brian Mast’s office received a threat against his children this week. The FBI says a Stuart man call his DC office and told an intern, “I’m going to find congressman’s kids and kill them. If you’re going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids. Don’t try to find me because you won’t.” …well authorities did find him and he is under arrest.

Plans to run a train from Orlando to South Florida are moving forward. The tracks will run from Orlando International Airport to Miami. Brightline expects train service will start in three years.

A Florida teenager is the first human ever to become infected with a mosquito borne disease called the Keystone virus, according to researchers at the University of Florida.

Until now, the disease has only been found in animals like raccoons, deer and squirrels since the 1960’s.

Researchers are warning Floridians there is a potential the virus could spread across the state.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of West Palm Beach’s “4th on Flagler” event to celebrate America’s independence, and the city has big plans for its celebration and 850 WFTL will be a part of it.

