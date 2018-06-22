The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/22/18

More than two dozen people are sick from an illness that spread at a summer camp in Highlands County including some children from Palm Beach County. The illness is not serious.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is being sued by three juveniles who claim they were unjustly jailed in solitary confinement while awaiting trial as adults.

House Republicans are postponing a vote on a compromise immigration reform bill. The bill was scheduled to be put to a vote today. Instead, Republicans are putting off the vote until next week. A more hard-line bill was voted down in the House Thursday.

Fox news contributor, columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Charles Krauthammer is dead at the age of 68. He lost a battle with cancer.

A new study claims drinking coffee is a good way to have a healthy heart, and four cups a day might be best

