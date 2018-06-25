The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/25/18

Riviera Beach police are looking into a shooting incident that left one man dead and sent 3 to the hospital.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin the second man to walk on the moon is suing his children in Brevard County Circuit Court, claiming they are taking advantage of his trust and finances.

A nine-year-old English bulldog named Zsa Zsa is the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest. See a photo of this beauty on the Jen and Bill page of the website…milky cataracts, extremely long tongue and major underbite. Her owner won 15-hundred bucks.

British Royal Prince William is in Jordan on the first leg of his visit to the Middle East. The Duke of Cambridge will head to Tel Aviv later today for a historic visit to Israel.

Port St. Lucie has won the title of safest large city in Florida again based on data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement…the city saw the greatest decrease in violent crimes.

