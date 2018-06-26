The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/26/18

Starting today, anyone using 911 in Palm Beach County can now send a text message to 911 describing your emergency and you no longer have to speak to the dispatcher, allowing you to quietly summon help. And the dispatcher can text you back.

Primaries are scheduled in several more states today. Voters will be heading to the polls in New York, Colorado, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah and Mississippi. There will be a runoff election in South Carolina.

President Trump is backing up his tweet saying he’d rather have people entering the country illegally immediately deported than have them face a judge. Advisers have told him five-thousand new judges are needed to process the immigrants crossing the border. Trump says he’d rather have ICE and border patrol agents handle the problem.

Norovirus has been found as the cause of illnesses that sent dozens of children and adults to the hospital last week, according to the Florida Health Department. Thirty-six people were sickened at Camp Cloverleaf last Thursday after swimming in a nearby lake. Many of the campers were from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade Counties.

