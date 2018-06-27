The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/27/18

Protesters continue to hound Republican leaders over the immigrant family separation policy at the southern border. A group confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday as he was leaving an event at Georgetown University with his wife, Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

There will be a noticeable difference when it comes to security next school year in Broward County. The school board voted yesterday to hire 80 armed guards to patrol the schools when classes resume in August.

Florida teachers make some of the lowest salaries in the country and they’re hoping to make that an issue during the upcoming elections. The Florida Education Association is urging every candidate running for office this year to sign a pledge to raise teacher salaries to at least the national average over the next four years.

A memorial service is planned tonight in South Florida for rapper XXXTentacion. A post on Instagram says fans are invited to BB&T Center in Sunrise tonight to remember the entertainer.

