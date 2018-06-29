The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/29/18

One of the victims in Thursday’s mass shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland has ties to South Florida.

Rob Hiaasen was a columnist and editor at the “Capital Gazette.” He worked at the “Palm Beach Post” in the 1990s and was the brother of “Miami Herald” columnist and author Carl Hiaasen.

The alleged shooter 38 year old Jarrod Ramos is due in court today to face five counts of murder.

The two top Republicans running to be Florida’s next governor met for their first debate. Congressman Ron DeSantis and state agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam took the stage last night in a debate hosted by Fox News. And both men said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel “needs to go” for his department’s handling of the Parkland school shooting.

Several new laws go into affect on July 1st in Florida.

Javier Gonzalez’s attorney won a temporary stay from his mandatory deportation back to Mexico. Javier who is a father of three and a manager of a restaurant on Palm Beach still has the ankle monitor on that immigration authorities gave him, originally to ensure that he would buy a one-way ticket to Mexico July 3. He can now cancel it that reservation.

