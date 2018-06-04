The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/4/18

A surprise guest is credited with bringing some smiles to a somber event in Broward County. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon unexpectedly showed up at yesterday’s Stoneman Douglas High School graduation ceremony. Four seniors who died in the mass shooting were greatly missed at the ceremony.

Parkland shooting survivors are getting ready to reveal a “super big” secret announcement this morning at 10:00. at the Parkland Amphitheater. We will bring it to you live. And at 11:00 am Broward County will reveal recommendations for school and public safety.

SpaceX launched a Falcon-9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida early this morning. The rocket carried a satellite which is expected to allow telephone companies and internet service provides to deliver more reliable cellular and faster broadband service.

A report of a sick man in Royal Palm Beach leads to the officer involved shooting of his pit bull and the man’s arrest.

Another volcano blew its lid, but not in Hawaii.

A fiery volcanic eruption in Guatemala has sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25.

SunPass goes under maintenance for a week starting tomorrow. You will still be charged tolls but not until after the service is restored. You also will not be able to pay for parking at airports and stadiums while the system is down for maintenance.

And Steph Curry set a 3-point scoring record by sinking nine in last night’s win over the Cav’s in game two of the NBA Finals.

