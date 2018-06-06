The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/6/18

The recorded interview of Stoneman Douglas campus monitor Andrew Medina has been released. Medina was the first to see Nikolas Cruz arrive on campus and walk into the school with a big bag on the day of the mass shooting. Medina said he alerted security immediately.

The fear of toxic blue-green algae again plaguing the waters on the treasure coast is coming true. The algae is already flowing from Lake Okeechobee, down the St. Lucie Canal, toward Martin County’s coastal communities. Experts say recent heavy rains are to blame.

A judge in Tallahassee is lifting a stay of her decision allowing Floridians to legally smoke medical marijuana.

Kate Spade’s sister reveals the designer suffered from years of mental illness before apparently taking her life yesterday in New York.

Candidates are advancing in eight states after the biggest primary day of the year so far. Voting didn’t go smoothly in California, where a printing mistake left over 100-thousand names off the voter registry in Los Angeles County.

Triple Crown hopeful Justify is the 4-to-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s 150th running of the Belmont

