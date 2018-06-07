The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/7/18

Bloomberg is reporting that President Trump may invite North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to Mar-a-Lago if the upcoming summit goes well. Trump is scheduled to meet with Kim at a luxury resort in Singapore next week, according to the White House. The follow-up meeting may take place in the fall at Trump’s estate on Palm Beach, according to Bloomberg.

An Alabama prisoner is a free woman today after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West advocated for clemency in a meeting with President Trump.

A Florida woman who sued R.J. Reynolds after her mother died of lung cancer is asking the Florida Supreme Court to intervene in her case. After a jury awarded Gwen Odom six-million dollars in damages, the tobacco company convinced an appeals court to overturn the decision. Her attorney told the high court on Wednesday that Reynolds is trying to circumvent jury verdicts.

Two neighbors are pointing their fingers at each other over a case of vandalism in Broward County. One allegedly painted a swastika on the other’s car due to a business deal gone bad.

Samantha Bee is apologizing again for using a vulgar term last week in reference to Ivanka Trump. The comedian said on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” she uses the expletive often in an effort to reclaim it.

Looks like LeBron really won’t be heading to the White House as a fourth NBA title for the former Heat star LeBron James is looking unlikely. The Cavaliers lost to the Warriors 110-102 in Game Three of the NBA Finals

