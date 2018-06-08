The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/8/18

The Sout

President Trump on Twitter criticizing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of today’s face-to-face meeting at the G7 Summit in Quebec.

Trump will depart the G-7 early and head to Singapore for his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un next week.

President Trump says if the Singapore Summit goes well, he might just invite North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to the White House.

Florida’s Supreme Court is considering whether judges can be Facebook friends with attorneys. Attorney Maury Udell told the court a Miami-Dade County judge should be removed from a case because she was Facebook friends with an opposing lawyer.

So far the algae in the water on the Treasure Coast is not toxic…but it is the same type of algae that became toxic during a bloom in 2016.

The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history.

And we are in the first week of the Atlantic hurricane season…be sure to check out our preparedness panel today at 11:00 or online and on Facebook.

