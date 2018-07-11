The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/11/18

President Trump is tearing into Germany and NATO again today over their defense spending as the NATO summit open in Brussels. Trump also said Germany is a captive of Russia. He based that on Berlin’s deal for a pipeline that will bring in natural gas from Russia.

The Trump administration is ready to hit China with more tariffs. Yesterday, the administration released a list of 200-billion dollars of Chinese imports to the U.S. that could be hit with new fees.

One man died, and another was critically injured from a possible lightning strike yesterday afternoon, according to PBSO. This brings the total to 5 lightning related deaths this year in Florida there have been 12 total so far in the United States.

A University of Miami student credits her experience as a surfer with helping her deal with a scary incident. Nineteen-year-old Katarina Zarutskie was in the Bahamas last month when what she thought was a harmless nurse shark bit her arm and dragged her underwater.

While Belgium and France played a World Cup semi-final match yesterday international soccer’s corrupt past linked to Florida resurfaces in Federal court. France won yesterday and is headed for the final, today England takes on Croatia…with the winner advancing.

