The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/12/18

This is Day 2 of the NATO summit where President Trump is meeting with allies and calling for increased defense spending. Then it is on to London tomorrow.

In addition to meeting with the prime minister,Trump will also visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

The search is on for a driver who hit a family of four and fled the scene in Broward County. It happened last night near the Fort Lauderdale beach at A-One-A and Las Olas Boulevard.

One of the victims says she and her husband were crossing the street with their young children when they were hit.

A construction crew in St. Lucie County unearthed human remains yesterday afternoon.

Right now, authorities don’t know the gender of the potential human remains which could have been here for over a year.

Palm Beach Gardens resident Serena Williams…roaring back into the Semi today…at Wimbledon. If Serena wins the final on Friday it would be her 8th Wimbledon title and 24 major win overall.

England is out of the World Cup beaten by Croatia who will meet France on Sunday in the final.

