The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/13/18

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will resume water releases from Lake Okeechobee beginning today to prevent flooding in South Florida…the discharges due cause increased blue-green algae blooms.

Republicans pressed Strzok about anti-Trump text messages he exchanged with now-former FBI lawyer Lisa Page during the 2016 presidential campaign for eleven hours yesterday. Strzok argued that everyone has personal opinions and but maintained he was not biased.

Today, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page and Strzok’s mistress will testify today before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees behind closed doors.

President Trump and the first lady are in the UK and will have lunch with Prime Minister Theresa May and tea with Queen Elizabeth this afternoon.

President Trump says the Trump Baby balloon is making him feel unwelcome in London.

World Famous TV and movie star Flipper is also quite the soccer fan. Flipper made his pick for this weekend’s upcoming World Cup final match between France and Croatia…Flipper picked France.

