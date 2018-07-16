The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/16/18

It will be another hot one today with the heat index over 100…

And a reminder to not leave a child in a hot car. A 17-month-old Broward County boy left in a car for about eight hours is dead.

One of his parents parked the car and went to work at a Pembroke Pines Hospital leaving the child to bake in the hot car for 8 hours.

President Trump meets with Russian leader Vladimir Putin today in Helsinki.

Several people were injured after a two vehicle crash came to a stop in the front yard of a Delray Beach home. Two people in the vehicle were seriously injured.

No one was injured in the home.

Chicago police have now release bodycam footage of a deadly Police-involved shooting. The suspect shot dead by officers had a gun in a holster at his waist but never fired it.

France went on to beat Croatia 4-2 in yesterday’s World Cup in Moscow.

