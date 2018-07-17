The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/17/18

President Trump tells Fox News’ Sean Hannity, there’s no way Russia got incriminating evidence against him during a 2013 visit to Moscow as the fallout

continues over President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Six Republican campaign volunteers say their Uber driver kicked them out because he didn’t like their politics.

Riviera Beach police said 6 people were shot last night and a 22-year-old woman was killed. Two other victims are in critical condition.

Protesters in Broward County say they have only just begun to take steps they hope will lead to changes in immigration

Two people yesterday used bicycle locks to chain themselves to the entrance of an ICE detention facility in Deerfield Beach.

850 WFTL will have a panel discussion on illegal immigration on July 25th

Training camp is nearing for the Dolphins. Rookies report to Davie tomorrow followed by the veterans on July 25th.

