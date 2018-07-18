The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/18/18

At least three people are dead after a mid-air plane collision in Miami-Dade County.

Three deaths have been confirmed, including a 19-year-old, but police believe there’s a fourth victim whose body has not been found.

President Trump insists he’s not pro-Russia. In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, Trump remarked that he’s just trying to keep the country safe.

A killer remains on the loose in Riviera Beach this morning and now police are stepping up patrols to hunt down the triggerman.

Police in Boynton Beach are investigating a fatal overnight shooting after a man was found dead inside a parked car near Seacrest Boulevard. If you have any information, please call crime stoppers.

Auto racing star Danica Patrick hosts the 26th annual ESPYs tonight. Patrick will be the first woman to host the show. The event will also pay special tribute to three MSD coaches who died while protecting students during the Parkland mass shooting.

