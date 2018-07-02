President Trump says access to abortions could one day be a state by state issue depending on who he appoints to be a successor to retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Triple-A is predicting more Americans will hit the road on Fourth of July weekend than ever before despite the highest gas prices on the holiday weekend in the last several years.

And most of them will be headed to Orlando.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Wellington.

Detectives say at some point the two men were unloading a moving truck when they got into an argument and one shot the other then took off on foot.

A Carnival Cruise Line ship is credited with making what the company calls a miraculous rescue. A Norwegian Cruise line employee went overboard this weekend near Cuba and when spotted more than 20 hours later yesterday, he was still alive. The 33-year-old is in stable condition this morning.

For the the first time ever a Miss South Florida Fair titleholder has won the Miss Florida crown.

Former Miami Heat star LeBron James is a Laker, he has signed a four year $154 million contract to play for Los Angeles.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/2/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.