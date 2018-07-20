The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/20/18

Vladimir Putin is going to Washington. President Trump asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington in the fall, and those discussions are already underway.

A man is fighting for his life after an argument over a parking spot turned violent in Broward County. One man stabbed another man for parking in a handicapped spot. The guy with the knife is charged with second degree attempted murder.

Four men are being indicted for the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion. Two have been arrested by BSO, and two are still at large.

Eleven tourists are dead after a duck tour bus sank in a Missouri lake during a thunderstorm.

The Miami Dolphins issued new rules regarding the national anthem and the NFL said hold on…The team says any kind of protest during the National Anthem is considered detrimental to the club and could lead to paid or unpaid suspensions of up to four games.

