The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/25/18

A secretly recorded tape of a conversation between Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen is out.

CNN purports that it is a conversation with his attorney. Legal experts agree no laws were broken by either man according to the tape.

Pop star Demi Lovato is recovering in the hospital after an apparent drug overdose.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home and was treated with Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is consolidating its back to school immunization clinics to help those students still in need of school shots.

The Dolphins could be moving their training camp from Broward to Miami Dade county.

The Miami-Dade County Commission yesterday approved an increase to a subsidy that would allow the team to move their training center to Miami Gardens.

