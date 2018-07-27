The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/27/18

The White House says North Korea has returned remains of dozens of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

We could soon have access to the Parkland school alleged shooter’s own words.

A judge yesterday ruled that parts of Nikolas Cruz’ confession for February’s deadly shooting must be released.

A deadly wildfire blew up last night in Northern California near the city of Redding. The 29-thousand acre Carr Fire killed a bulldozer driver who was working to create a fire break. California Governor Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency.

In Roseanne Barr’s first TV interview since her ABC sitcom was canceled for a racist tweet, the comedian apologized for her “ill-worded” post and insisted she is not a racist…and she added that Trump supporters and Trump himself are not racist.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s wallet is lighter. Zuckerberg lost nearly 16-billion dollars yesterday after investors dumped shares in the social media giant setting the record for biggest single day loss in Wall Street history. The 34-year-old is now worth 67-billion dollars.

