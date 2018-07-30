The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/30/18

President Trump is again threatening to shutdown the government over immigration. The President sent out a barrage of tweets yesterday morning with one threatening a government shutdown. He says he’ll make it happen if Democrats don’t give him the votes for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More people are dead in the largest wildfire burning in California. At least six people have died from the Carr Fire in and around Redding in Northern California. Two of those deaths were firefighters.

If you haven’t registered to vote in the Florida Primary, today is your last chance. Voting will take place August 28th and, so far, more than 12-million people are signed up. The process can be completed online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

The board of directors for CBS will meet today to discuss allegations of sexual misconduct against chairman and CEO Les Moonves. The board will reportedly work out how it should go about investigating the harassment accusations from six women.

It’s mission accomplished for Tom Cruise and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” His new movie was number one at the box office over the weekend.

