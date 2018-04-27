The News You Need To Know In A Minute

America’s favorite television dad became a convicted sex offender yesterday. Bill Cosby is at home on house arrest and faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexually harassing women in the workplace. The allegations against him come five months after NBC news anchor Matt Lauer was fired over similar accusations.

The Broward County sheriff’s policies are absolutely failing, and it’s time for change. That’s the message from union leader Jeff Bell after 85% of voting BSO deputies entered a vote of no-confidence against Sheriff Scott Israel yesterday. Bell says the union will ask Governor Rick Scott to remove Israel from office.

SunFest isn’t until next week, but crews are already busy closing roads and constructing the stages along the waterfront as preparation begins for the annual downtown concert and festival. Sunfest will last four days.

The Dolphins newest weapon is first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick from Alabama.

No University of Miami players went in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

